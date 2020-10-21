Tigers receiver corps gets boost from ‘dynamic duo’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been all kinds of dynamic duos through history.
Batman and Robin are the first that comes to mind.
The Memphis Tigers football team is working on its version of what it hopes will be a prolific pair of players in its receiving corps going forward for the rest of the season.
Javon Ivory and Tahj Washington are both redshirt freshmen receivers for the University of Memphis.
While neither played more than four games on last season’s Cotton Bowl squad, both will be counted on heavily if the Tigers are to make it back to a New Year’s Six Bowl or any bowl this season.
Ivory says the pair fight for each other and the team.
“That’s my dog!” said Ivory. “For us, we always spoke on this together. When we first met each other, hey, we push each other through this process.”
Washington says the process has been developing since the pair got to campus.
“For us, we’ve been roomies since we got here,” said Washington. “What we’ve been working on, it’s surreal. Dreams come true for real.”
Talk about team work making the dream work, the pair combined for 11 catches and 219 yards plus a touchdown in the epic 50-46 win versus arch rival UCF.
Ivory had four grabs for 88yards and a score as a surprise starter for departed All AAC receiver Damonte Coxie who abruptly opted out mid-week.
Washington finished with seven receptions and 131 yards, including a crucial 52-yard gallop to set up the game-winning touchdown in the game’s final minutes.
The effort earned the Marshall, Texas native an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.
“Javon is a go getter, he gonna go get the ball once it’s in the air,” said Washington. “I’m more of a finesse guy. Once the ball’s in teh air, knowing where to be.”
Ivory adds, “We saw this in practice. When we got our chance to get with the ones, showcase our talents on the field, help us show that duo, that dynamic duo that everybody wants to see.”
