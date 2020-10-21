Unseasonably warm weather continues

By Spencer Denton | October 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun with a few clouds the rest of the afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.  Wind south at 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, which could produce an isolated shower or storm. Highs will still be close to 80.

WEEKEND: Highs will still reach the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower is possible either day, but chances look low for now. Expect sun to mix with clouds throughout the weekend. NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will likely increase as the next front hangs to our west. It may get cooler by mid-week behind the front.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

