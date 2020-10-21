U.S. Attorney General in Memphis to give update on Operation LeGend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to visit Memphis Wednesday to give an update on a recently launched law enforcement initiative called Operation LeGend.
The operation started back in July in Kansas City, Missouri. It expanded to Memphis in August.
It brings federal law enforcement to ten different cities across the U.S.
The initiative is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.
When the initiative expanded to Memphis, Barr directed the ATF, FBI, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service to significantly increase resources to assist state and local officials in combating violent crime.
The operation has caused several thousand arrests across the nation. In Memphis, 51 people are now facing federal charges as a result of the operation.
Barr will be arriving in Memphis to give a speech to local law enforcement Wednesday afternoon.
