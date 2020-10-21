WATCH: Attorney General William Barr giving Operation LeGend update in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Attorney General William Barr is in Memphis Wednesday to discuss Operation LeGend, a multi-state law enforcement initiative cracking down on violent crime.
The operation launched in Kansas City in July and expanded to Memphis in August.
Operation LeGend brings in federal law enforcement to work with local police. It’s currently underway in 10 cities across the U.S., resulting in several thousand arrests, including several hundred in Memphis.
Also in Memphis, 51 people are now facing federal charges as a result of the operation, according an Oct. 14 news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant’s office.
Barr will speak to local officers about the operation Wednesday afternoon.
