Another unseasonably warm afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Wind south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: A cold front will move through the area on , which could produce a few showers or storms. Highs will still be close to 80. Showers will continue through Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Highs will still reach 70 on Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. A stray shower is possible either day, but chances look low for now. Expect sun to mix with clouds throughout the weekend. NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will likely increase as the next front hangs to our west. It may get cooler by mid-week behind the front.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.