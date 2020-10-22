Another unseasonably warm afternoon

By Spencer Denton | October 22, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 11:43 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.  Wind south at 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast 5 mph.  

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through the area on , which could produce a few showers or storms. Highs will still be close to 80. Showers will continue through Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 50s. 

WEEKEND: Highs will still reach 70 on Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. A stray shower is possible either day, but chances look low for now. Expect sun to mix with clouds throughout the weekend. NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will likely increase as the next front hangs to our west. It may get cooler by mid-week behind the front.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

