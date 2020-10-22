Best Life: Know your risk of post-surgical bleeding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- With the endless possibilities of what can go wrong, surgery can be a frightening experience for many. But once the surgery is over, there are still complications, such as bleeding and blood clots that can put your life at risk. A new study investigated these complications and found some surprising results.
A lot has been done over the years to lower death rates after surgery.
Melissa Bellomy, MD, an assistant professor at the University of Texas, Southwestern, formerly a clinical fellow at Vanderbilt, said, “There’s been a big effort in our country over the past ten to 15 years to really combat blood clots. Those are an established cause of mortality.”
But in a new study by Vanderbilt researchers, there may be another surprising complication that may be putting patients' lives at higher risk.
“Blood clots had on the order of zero to four or five deaths per 100,000 patients experiencing surgery. Whereas bleeding was more on the order of between around ten and 50 patients per 100,000,” shared Robert Freundlich, MD, MS, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University.
What makes things more complicated is that there is a tradeoff.
“So many of the things that we use to treat bleeding can actually increase the risk of blood clots and vice versa,” explained Dr. Freundlich.
The team said this new information suggests that it is critical to look at ways to lower bleeding risks in patients. Patients can reduce their own risk by talking to their doctors. Tell your doctor if you have ever had uncontrolled bleeding after surgery before, what medications you are currently taking, and if you are taking over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or even garlic supplements. These all can increase risk for bleeding after surgery.
Another thing you can do if you or your doctor are concerned about bleeding easily or if you have a low blood count is ask for a blood test before undergoing surgery.
