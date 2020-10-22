A cold front tomorrow brings rain, storms, and cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms main in the afternoon and evening, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs near 80.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered shower mainly before midnight, northeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the low to mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
