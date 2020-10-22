Final presidential debate kicks off tonight in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the FBI details new attempts by Iran and Russia to influence the 2020 presidential election, voters have one more chance to compare the candidates during Thursday’s debate in Nashville.
The candidates will be muted for part of the debate. The Commission on Presidential debates said candidates will not interrupt during the other candidate’s opening remarks for each segment.
WMC Action News 5′s political analyst, Michael Nelson, said the move should benefit viewers. “We will get to learn more. For people who are still making up their minds, this will be the last opportunity to see the candidates side-by-side, live television and relatively unrehearsed and really have the information to make a final decision,” Nelson said.
The debate will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.
