More than 200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 202 new coronavirus cases countywide. No new deaths have been reported today.
Across Shelby County, more than 35,000 total cases and 556 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 2,269 active cases in Shelby County.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 89% and ICU utilization is at 94% as of Wednesday, October 21.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
