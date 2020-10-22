MPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint while jogging on the Greenline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested after police said he robbed a woman at gunpoint on the Greenline.
The victim told police she had been robbed at gunpoint while jogging on the Greenline near Charleswood. She told police a man on a bicycle pointed a handgun at her and took her iPhone 11 Max.
Reports said the suspect then rode north on Highpoint Terrace from the scene. Officers began to canvas the area and located the suspect matching the description at Isabelle and Homer.
When police approached the suspect, who was eventually identified as Diavonte Dillihunt, he began to reach in his pocket. Officers ordered Dillihunt to stop, but the suspect was taken to the ground where he continued to reach in his pocket.
While Dillihunt was getting handcuffed, he tossed an iPhone 11 Max on the ground. He was taken back to the scene and was positively identified by the victim. She also identified the iPhone that was taken from her.
Dillihunt was taken back to the station, read his Miranda Rights, and admitted to robbing the victim at gunpoint. He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a $120,000 bond.
