Multiple accidents causing major delays on I-40, I-55 during morning rush hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two accidents on I-40 and I-55 are causing major delays in the Mid-South.
I-55 southbound has shutdown near the Mississippi River after a multi-vehicle crash was reported. The crash was reported to TDOT around 7:56 Thursday morning.
The second accident is at I-40 near Chelsea Avenue. TDOT said the eastbound lanes and the right shoulder is currently blocked in that area.
It’s unclear what time the crashes will be resolved. Check back for updates.
