No Tigers-Tennessee hoops this season, according to the Vols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who knows when the rubber game of the current college basketball series between the Universities of Memphis and Tennessee will be played? Now, we know for sure it won’t be this coming season.
Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes basically said as much on his pre-season media zoom call Wednesday. The Tigers and Vols were supposed to play game-3 of their current series this December in Nashville.
Tennessee won the first game in Memphis three years ago. The Tigers won in Knoxville last season. When asked about the game, Barnes wouldn’t mention Memphis by name.
“As of right now I don’t think we’ll have a neutral site game because it really just doesn’t make sense," said Barnes. “The Gonzaga game is still on, y’know Mark and I talked about that and trying to play that game some way, somehow. Again, honestly, that’s the best that I can tell you because that’s all I know right now.”
Tigers' head coach Penny Hardaway had earlier alluded to the fact the Tennessee game may be off for this year. A Vols spokesman said they are looking at completing the three series sometime in the near future. Barnes said he’s working to add Gonzaga this year as a non-conference foe.
Tennessee is taking part in this season’s SEC/BIG 12 challenge. The Vols will host Kansas at Thompson Boling Arena on Saturday, January 30. Other Mid-South SEC Schools involved: Arkansas is at Oklahoma State And Iowa is at Mississippi State.
