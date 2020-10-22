Piled up trash in one North Memphis neighborhood leaves residents angry, asking questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some North Memphis residents didn’t know where to turn when they could not get a large pile of debris picked up in their neighborhood. They turned to WMC Action News 5 to get answers and action.
“I think that is an atrocity and it really needed to be taken care of,” Robert Thornton, a resident in the neighborhood, said.
Thornton lives a few houses down from a huge pile of debris neighbors say has been here for at least a couple of months. He has lived in his well-kept house for 70 years. He moved there from Mississippi with his mother after his father died.
“I’m retired now and I intend to keep it going as a memorial to my mother. She worked real hard for this,” Thornton said.
Stephanie Hubbard lives across the street from the debris.
“Very angry. We’re trying to keep the neighborhood up,” Hubbard said.
WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach researched the history of this structure and discovered it was originally a house and then became a church.
The owner, who didn’t want to appear on camera, said her husband died a few years ago, but she says she pays the taxes on the property and keeps the lawn mowed, something neighbors confirm.
She and neighbors tell me all of this debris was dumped here bit by bit by someone else.
Neighbors say they have repeatedly called the city’s 311 complaint line.
We checked and two weeks ago, the city opened a code enforcement complaint with this property.
While we were at the property, city sanitation crews showed up to remove the debris after I contacted the city.
So why wasn’t it picked up sooner?
The city told Janice Broach the property has no active utilities which means nobody was paying for sanitation services, which show up on your MLG&W bill.
So city sanitation workers did nothing wrong by not picking up the debris.
And under a city ordinance, property owners are responsible for cleanup if someone dumps something on their property. So the owner of this property will be billed for this cleanup.
This case falls under code enforcement, not solid waste because of no utilities.
The city recommends property owners need to determine who is dumping on their property and call 311.
