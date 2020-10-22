President Trump holding Nashville fundraiser before debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Nashville is in full preparation for the final presidential debate Thursday, but before the candidates take the state President Donald Trump is expected to host a fundraiser in the Music City.
WSMV reports the president’s event is at J.W. Marriott Thursday afternoon. The invitation promises a roundtable discussion and photo opportunity with Trump. Ivanka Trump is also expected to attend a reception.
Tickets range from $2,800 per person to $250,000 per couple.
Nashville’s Metro Health Department reviewed plans for the event and approved it, according to WSMV.
The final debate begins at 8 p.m. at Belmont University.
The final debate begins at 8 p.m. at Belmont University.
