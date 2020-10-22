Shelby County creates new fund for small churches impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has announced a grant to help faith-organizations set up live-streaming services during the pandemic.
The “Our Faithful Comeback” grant helps small, faith-based organizations with 100 or fewer active members set up a virtual option for congregation services.
“We know that faith is an essential part of many lives of those who live in Shelby County and that faith has been a pillar in our society,” Dominique Winfrey, COVID-19 Program Coordinator with the office of Mayor Lee Harris, said.
The Grant comes from $150,000 in CARES funding that Shelby County set aside to support faith organizations with technical assistance.
Instead of equipment, applicants can apply for a $1,500 reimbursement grant for tech purchases made during the pandemic
“We know that many of these small faith-based organizations did purchase PPE to try to have safe worship and so what we’ll do is reimburse them for things they’ve already purchased,” Winfrey said.
Tony Peterson is the Pastor of Repairers of the Breach Christian Church in Frayser.
He says he says he had to get creative in order to reach members.
“Some of our senior members of our church haven’t been to the church since February,” Peterson said.
At the start of the pandemic, he would hold service from his home using his cell phone.
Now he’s live streaming from church with a small number of members inside the building.
“We kind of had to readjust and buy some cameras and mics and things of that nature and invest some money that actually we didn’t have so we actually raised money to put those things together,” Peterson said.
County officials say they’re open to expanding the funds if there’s an increase in applicants.
To apply, click here: https://www.shelbycountytn.gov/3671/Our-Faithful-Comeback-Grants
