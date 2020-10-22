Six months later, families hope for more time with loved ones in nursing homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 113,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mississippi. Like a lot of the country, it’s seeing a surge in cases.
Those who may be most impacted by both the risk of the virus and the daily restrictions are residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. For six months, most have not had the normal interactions with family they’re used to.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to do this,” Olive Branch resident Kay Bryant said.
The ‘this’ Bryant is talking about is sitting with her mother Helen McCullough at her apartment at Culpepper Place Assisted Living in Olive Branch. All of her visits in recent months have been through a plastic shield in the designated visitor’s apartment. Culpepper Place granted a special visit to Bryant to be a part of this story.
Though a shield is an improvement from what families had to do when the lockdown first happened in March.
“Initially we had to stand in front of a door and scream through a door,” Bryant said.
In September, The Mississippi Department of Health took guidance from Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS and started to allow more flexible visitations at long-term care facilities.
At Culpepper Place, every visitor is screened and all visits are monitored in the designated apartment and cannot go past 45 minutes. DeSoto County is still seeing a surge in cases. There have been nearly 7,000 since the start of the pandemic, but only 80 have been in long term care facilities.
“I’m just waiting for the day for the virus to be over so I can get my family together,” McCullough said.
CMS acknowledges the restrictions can have a negative impact on residents' mental health. But it’s trying for the whole family. Bryant said the most personal interaction she’s had with her mother is when she’s taking her to the doctor and at the recent funeral of her father.
She’s hoping more restrictions will be lifted soon.
“I think it’s time to allow us to have our temperature checked, have us wear our masks and at least be able to sit with them a couple hours a day,” Bryant said.
