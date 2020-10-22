Tigers defense takes licking, keeps ticking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While football may be a game of inches, it’s also a game of cliches. It’s often compared to life, like ‘I’d rather be lucky than good,’ and ‘you’ve got to make your own breaks.’
The Memphis Tigers got a dose of all that in last Saturday’s big win over UCF, especially on defense. True, the Tiger “D” kept taking on the chin from the top-ranked offense in NCAA Division 1.
The Knights smacked the U of M for a whopping 798 yards and 49 points. It could have been more had the U of M defense not stepped up when it counted most. Like stopping a 2-point try late in the 3rd quarter, which may have seemed insignificant at the time.
Memphis ended up winning by one point, 50-49. Or Kat Safety Rodney Owens caused a fumble recovered by Tyrez Lindsey with UCF driving for another apparent score late in the game. Plus, a never quit despite no helmet Sack by O’Brien Goodson with the game on the line.
He had his helmet knocked off rushing the passer. Owens said the Tigers preparation starts in practice getting used to new defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.
“We work on it all the time,” said Owens. “especially when they get down on goalline and have a wildcat to look for that play. I was fortunate to get in there with a hit and we get the ball back for the offense so they can do their thing. and we make it a close game.”
Of course, the Tigers LUCK comes from UCF missing the Potential Winning Field Goal on the game’s final play.
But, you take it however you can get it, right? The Tigers next host Temple in a revenge game at the Liberty Bowl.
