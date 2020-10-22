Titan’s Derrick Henry wins AFC honor

Titan’s Derrick Henry wins AFC honor
Tennessee Titans Football (Source: Tennessee Titans)
By Jarvis Greer | October 22, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 6:02 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Henry carried the ball 22 times for 212 yards, including a Clutch 94-yard tun to go along with two touchdowns in a performance that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said carried the team to a 42-36 overtime win against the Houston Texans.  

Henry becomes the first player in NFL history to run for 200+ yards in a single game in three consecutive seasons.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.