Video captures 91-year-old Delta woman on her way to vote for the first time

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A video posted Tuesday captured a 91-year-old woman in Greenville, Mississippi on her way to vote for the first time. Mrs. Beatrice was accompanied by her son and granddaughter.
“We met this elder at our voter rally that was voting for the first time in 91 years,” the caption on the video read.
“Her family said she was so inspired by our BVM partner and local leader, Barbara Boxer, that she insisted on voting this election," the post continued. "Three generations of her family went to the polls together to vote with her!”
The video was uploaded by LaTosha Brown, cofounder of Black Voters Matter. The purpose of BVM, according to their website, is to “increase power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities.”
