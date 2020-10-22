Warm today before a drop in temps this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s. With a south wind and ample sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. Overnight lows will also be in the 60s tonight. Cloud cover will slowly increase this evening.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Winds south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67. Winds southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: A cold front will move through the area on Friday, which will give us a chance for scattered showers. Patchy drizzle will be possible in the morning, but most of the rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will make it to 80 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: Behind the front, high temperatures will drop into the lower 70s Saturday. Clouds will likely linger for the first half of the day Saturday and then gradually clear late in the day. With more sunshine in place, temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will increase on Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front stalls over our area. High temperatures will still be in the mid 70s Monday, but dip into the lower to mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
