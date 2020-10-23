Arkansas defensive back wins top weekly national honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the Razorbacks have a full two weeks to continue celebrating their win against Ole Miss in Fayetteville. It’s sweeter for one Hog in particular.
Walk-on, redshirt, freshman defensive back Hudson Clark has been named the Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week for his performance against the Rebels.
Clark had not two - but three interceptions in the game. The three picks tie him for the nation’s lead - but that’s not all.
Clark doesn’t have to worry about paying tuition anymore. Hogs head coach Sam Pittman announced Clark is now on scholarship.
Arkansas travels to Texas A&M on October 31.
