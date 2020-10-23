Car crashes through Raleigh home, 1 man arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call at 12:12 a.m. Friday concerning a vehicle losing control and plowing into a home in the 3000 block of James Road.
Residents inside didn’t want to talk on camera, but they did describe the incident to WMC Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin.
Two civilians were transported to the hospital in non-crititcal condition; one was inside the home and the other was in the vehicle.
Four people were inside the home at the time of the crash. The majority of the vehicle was inside one of the son’s room, who’s 22 years old, and on his bed.
His father says he’s going to be fine and should be returning home from the hospital today at some point.
He also said they couldn’t even get the door open to the room and had to go through the outside to get his son. The son was covered in dust, but his father said he’s just glad his child is okay.
The father also said his son was hit by a car a few years ago while crossing the street.
Michael Nickleberry, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, violation of financial law, and driving while license S/R/C.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.