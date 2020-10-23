Cold front brings a big change in Mid-South temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers mainly before midnight, breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the mid 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with northeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows near 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.
