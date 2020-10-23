Cold front brings a big change in Mid-South temperatures

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows near 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.