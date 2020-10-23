Hospitalized COVID-19 patient speaks out about recent virus resurgence in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Health Department continues to report hundreds of cases of the coronavirus daily. Among them is a Hinds County man who got the virus in recent weeks.
The hospitalized patient urges you not to let your guard down. “This is my day 10, and I’m still here,” said Tyrone Newman.
He is one of 44 COVID-19 patients in isolation at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The Terry resident began experiencing flu like symptoms October 1. Four days later he tested positive for the virus.
“Lower and upper back pains, that aching cough and that nagging phlegm that usually accompanies flu,” said Newman describing the illness he was experiencing.
Newman is among the Mississippians who contracted the virus during a recent resurgence. According to UMMC officials, their coronavirus numbers are down significantly from more than 100 patients during the height of the pandemic.
“This is not take three or four pills and you turn around and get better,” said Newman. “There is no quick solution. Everybody’s system is different."
The 56-year-old said he wore a mask when out, practiced social distancing and washed his hands but doesn’t know who he contracted the virus. He is now participating in a UMMC study on COVID-19 and praises the medical staff and care givers at the hospital.
“It’s a joy to actually be able to participate,” Newman added. “We have to make sure that we do our part in making sure that medical research is done."
His wife also contracted the virus but suffered only minor symptoms and did not have to be hospitalized.
