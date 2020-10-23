Local prep golfer featured in LPGA commercial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl golfer is getting national recognition for her drive on and off the course. St. Benedict at Auburndale freshman Claire Hollingsworth’s life on, and especially off the course is a story in itself.
She’s even featured in an LPGA commercial. It’s airing on the Golf Channel this weekend during the LPGA Drive On Championship. “LPGA Girls Golf emailed my mom that they were having an essay contest and she said oh, you can write an essay,” said Hollingworth. “So I started writing it. I wanted to say that being small drives me to do well in golf and in school and how you can do golf even if you have obstacles. Like my obstacle is being small.”
That’s not the only obstacle Claire has had to deal with. Her essay was one of 18 winners selected. Claire stands just 4′9″, and her story goes beyond hitting a ball in a hole.
