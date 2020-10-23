Man identified after deadly shooting in Bolivar, Tenn. overnight

Close up Crime Scene (Source: Gray News)
October 23, 2020

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for clues after a deadly shooting in Bolivar, Tennessee.

According to the mayor of Bolivar, Julian McTizic, the Bolivar Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are leading the case for the homicide of Jacquez Perry.

Officers were called to the 900 block of W. Jefferson Street in Bolivar around 1:00 Friday morning. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Perry was taken to Regional One where he later died.

Bolivar Police added this shooting is not related to the two recent shootings in the area.

“Our city has been rocked by these recent incidents resulting in the loss of life of two beloved residents. We are heartbroken and saddened at these senseless acts of violence... On behalf of the City of Bolivar, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to families and loved ones of both Freddrikus Tysean Perry and Jacquez Perry.”
Julian McTizic, Mayor of Bolivar

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Bolivar Police Department.

