Man identified after deadly shooting in Bolivar, Tenn. overnight

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for clues after a deadly shooting in Bolivar, Tennessee.
According to the mayor of Bolivar, Julian McTizic, the Bolivar Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are leading the case for the homicide of Jacquez Perry.
Officers were called to the 900 block of W. Jefferson Street in Bolivar around 1:00 Friday morning. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Perry was taken to Regional One where he later died.
Bolivar Police added this shooting is not related to the two recent shootings in the area.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Bolivar Police Department.
