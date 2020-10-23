Memphis murder suspect arrested in Kansas City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have captured a Memphis man who was wanted on second-degree murder charges.
On Aug. 27, Demarcus Drinkwater was fatally shot in a car at the 2700 block of Burns.
A warrant was issued on Sept. 23 for Bright’s arrest for a charge of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, in addition to the second-degree murder charge.
Information developed by investigators revealed Bright was in Kansas City, Mo. With cooperation from the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force, Bright was found and arrested in Kansas City Friday morning.
At this time, he’s in custody awaiting extradition.
