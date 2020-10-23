More than 200 new COVID-19 cases identified in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 208 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths. More than 35,000 coronavirus cases and 560 deaths have been reported.
There are currently 2,274 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 87% and ICU utilization is at 90% as of Thursday, October 22.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.