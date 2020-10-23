Muslims across Tenn. are headed to the polls for ‘Muslim Vote Day’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Muslims in Tennessee plan to let their voices be heard on October 23. After Friday prayer services, many plan to vote early in Tennessee during ‘Muslim Vote Day.’
According to the American Muslim Advisory Council, Tennessee Muslims are, “an instrumental voting bloc and are determined to make a difference this general election.”
Halla Mustafa, West Tennessee Program Manager for the AMAC will lead the voting efforts in Shelby County.
Mustafa said, "We have an obligation to our city, state and community. When we are complacent, we allow others to speak on our behalf. Our vote is our voice and as Americans it is our responsibility to fulfill our civic duty.”
The news release said Tennessee is home to more than 68,000 Muslims. AMAC volunteers will be on-site at multiple voting sites in Shelby, Rutherford, Williamson and Davidson counties. They will give assistance and food to voters in accordance with election and safety guidelines.
