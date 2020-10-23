Organizations urging people to vote early as Shelby Co. breaks voting records

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has shattered records in early voting this year. New highs have been set for the first day of early voting and for any single day in early voting.
Thursday, more than 12,000 people voted across the county. Bringing the Shelby County total to more than 225,000.
Several Mid-South groups are hoping to get more people out to the polls Friday.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett plans to visit Shelby County to encourage people to vote early. Hargett will be going to four polling sites in Shelby County starting at 9:00 Friday morning.
Local organizations also have plans to bring people to the polls.
The group 100 Black Men of Memphis will be strolling to the polls for their “Respect My Vote” campaign, and their urging millennials to vote.
Memphis Music Legends is having a vote walk at 4:30 starting at 60 North BB King and ending at the downtown election commission polling place.
The American Muslim Advisory Council has encouraged Muslims across Tennessee to vote after prayer services.
Groups like Memphis For All are also urging young people to vote.
#UpTheVote901 has been educating voters about issues that affect them and how voting is one step in helping to address those issues.
The downtown polling place will open at 8:00 a.m. Friday and all others at 9 a.m. Saturday, all polls open at 8:00 a.m.
Early voting will continue until October 29. The deadline to request a ballot is October 27 and it has to be mailed back by Election Day.
