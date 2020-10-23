Scattered showers or storms through sunset

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the area which will produce scattered showers or storms this afternoon. Highs will still be close to 80. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers will continue through early evening with more clouds and lows in the low to mid 50s tonight. Winds will shift from the north at 10-20 mph.
WEEKEND: Expect a much cooler day on Saturday with clouds and highs in the 50s in most areas. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday night with more clouds. Clouds will try to mix with sun on Sunday and a southerly flow should push temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: There is a chance for a few showers Monday through Wednesday as the next front hangs to our west. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 Monday but it may get cooler by mid-week behind the front with highs back in the 60s. Lows will drop into the 40s by Wednesday or Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.