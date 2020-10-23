Showers & storms today, cooler this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although most of the area is dry now, rain will arrive over the next few hours as a cold front pushes into the Mid-South. Rain will be scattered, so there will be breaks in the rain and some areas may even stay dry. Thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible this afternoon and early evening. Rain will end around midnight, but the clouds will stick around through tomorrow. It will still be warm today with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight as cooler air moves in behind the front.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 80. Winds south at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67. Winds north 15 mph.
WEEKEND: Clouds will likely linger for the first half of the day Saturday, but we should see some peeks of sunshine by late afternoon. It will feel cooler tomorrow with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s. With more sun on Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will increase Monday as a cold front stalls over our area. Scattered showers will also be possible on Tuesday and we may even see showers on Wednesday. High temperatures will still be in the mid 70s Monday, but dip into the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will only be in the 40s on Tuesday night.
