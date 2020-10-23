Showers & storms today, cooler this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although most of the area is dry now, rain will arrive over the next few hours as a cold front pushes into the Mid-South. Rain will be scattered, so there will be breaks in the rain and some areas may even stay dry. Thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible this afternoon and early evening. Rain will end around midnight, but the clouds will stick around through tomorrow. It will still be warm today with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight as cooler air moves in behind the front.