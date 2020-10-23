2 arrested after leading deputies on foot pursuit, chase on I-40

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested after leading the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit.
Investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the incident began just after 10:00 Friday morning. They attempted to pull over two people suspected of an armed robbery out of Madison County.
During that pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle crashed near mile marker 27 on I-40 westbound.
Officials said one person was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, another ran off into the woods near George Selby Drive in Arlington.
Shelby County deputies assisted in a foot pursuit for the second suspect, who was also taken into custody.
Investigators have not identified the suspects at this time. Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.