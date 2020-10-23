Tigers remember ‘The Catch’ vs. Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Joey Caught It.” That was the hashtag going around Memphis around this time last year, referring to the catch that wasn’t in the Tigers football game at Temple.
It was a call that would cost the Tigers a chance at an undefeated regular season. Memphis trailed the Owls 30-28 with about 2-minutes left.
The U of M driving for an apparent game-winning score, when quarterback Brady White finds tight end, Joey Magnifico, for a diving grab well within field goal range for a victory. It was ruled a catch on the field... but, the replay booth buzzed down for a second look - and then a third and fourth. The dreaded news was finally delivered.
The head referee making the call said, ”After further review, the ball hit the ground before control. Incomplete pass."
This week, White was asked was it a catch? He said, “Absolutely! It’s frustrating, 'cause we thought it was a catch, it wasn’t ruled... then it was ruled a catch, then it was overturned." He’s got that right.
The Tigers won 12 games, the AAC Championship, and the first-ever trip to a New Year’s 6 Bowl Game. The Tigers get their chance for revenge against Temple on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
