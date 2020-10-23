Twin sisters stepping up for their community

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Twin sisters out of Oxford, Miss. are collecting coats and donations to help people across the Mid-South this holiday season.
“My name is Angelica, and my name is Alexandria, and we are Co-founders of Giveaway to your Neighbor Incorporation.”
The McKinney twins, Angelica and Alexandria started their nonprofit two years ago after helping a family who lost everything in a house fire.
“We also had a few house fires, and we lost everything, and with that situation the reason that we started this because it brought us back to a point and time when we was young and we didn’t have that support, and we feel like it’s only right to give back,” the twins said.
So, they’re stepping up, providing warmth and comfort this upcoming holiday season.
The twins are getting the word out about their coat and Christmas Toy Drive something their entire family truly enjoys doing.
“And, like when Christmas comes and we get to wrapping gifts. Oh my god our family come in, they pitch in, they wrap gifts,” Alex said.
Both of them say now more than ever is the time to give back.
“It’s very important right now as well, because a lot of parents lost jobs. They don’t know how they going to afford Christmas at all, so it’s very, right now for us important,” Alex said.
By 2024, Alex and Angie hope to open a nonprofit center for the community and offer services and resources for free.
You can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/giveawaytoyourneighbor/photos/a.101627387848244/364119168265730/.
The twins are now collecting new or gently used coats, you can send them or drop them off at 2104 Delores Drive Oxford, MS 38655.
If you would like to donate to the Christmas Toy Drive, you can call (662) 816-1589 and they can help you.
For more information, visit https://giveawaytoyourneighbor.org/?fbclid=IwAR3qjhgdon12izh06luhZkI_OHUhP0EDih8k5U5FG8QZCQgkycpV90GGJj0.
To donate online, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/giveaway-to-your-neighbor-incorporation.
