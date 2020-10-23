UofM announces in-person commencement plans for 2020 graduates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced plans to hold an in-person commencement, as stated in an email sent to students Friday.
The email stated that the university is preparing to host an in-person ceremony at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 28, or Sunday, Nov. 29 if rains.
The ceremony will be for all 2020 graduates.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the FedExForum is not a possible venue. If inclement weather occurs that weekend, it won’t be possible to reschedule in light of available dates at the Liberty Bowl.
There will be multiple sessions in order to accommodate all spring, summer, and fall 2020 graduates.
A total of 700 students will be allowed to be seated at the Liberty Bowl, in masks and being socially distanced. Each graduate can invite four guests. The sessions will be brief but each participating student will have the opportunity to share this milestone with their family and friends.
Alumni and graduating students who want to participate should click here and respond to the form available on the website by Oct. 26 at noon.
More details will be provided once UofM has the final participation count, the email says.
