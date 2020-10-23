Will Nashville’s Belmont debate sway voters in the 2020 presidential election?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a wrap for Belmont University in Nashville, who pulled off the final presidential debate of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday night.
But with 11 days until Election Day, what’s to come in the race, and did the debate have an impact?
With strict security and health protocols in place, Belmont University’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden marked the final time we’d see the two candidates face off before Election Day, as their supporters faced off just off campus.
“It would have been helpful to hear more about what do they have in mind for the next four years,” Michael Nelson, WMC Action News 5 political analyst and Fulmer Professor of Political Science at Rhodes College, said.
Nelson said the candidates should’ve laid out their plans for the future instead of handing out personal attacks.
Nelson also said most people have determined who they’re voting for, so the debate probably didn’t change too many minds.
“If you’re undecided, it’s just time to decide based on the information that you’ve got. We all have to make imperfect judgments. I don’t think we’ll get a better opportunity to see these candidates side by side, live television, relatively unscripted than we had last night,” he said.
While Republicans and Democrats each tout a debate win, Belmont University has bragging rights too. The university was chosen by the debate commission to host the match-up more than a year ago.
“The culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people for at least two years,” Dr. Bob Fisher, President of Belmont University, said.
The private Nashville school has now hosted 2 presidential debates, Obama/McCain in 2008 and Trump/Biden in 2020.
Memphian Gabriella Massey is a sophomore at Belmont. She told WMC Action News 5 that it was great to see her university in the national spotlight.
“It’s fun knowing our school that is on the smaller side is getting this attention,” she said.
