Clouds and cool temperatures aren’t going anywhere just yet

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm each day, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean and the latest track from the National Hurricane Center brings the system into the Southeastern U.S. Wednesday. If the storm follows that track then we can expect cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 60s Wednesday night and near 50 Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.