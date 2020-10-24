Cloudy, breezy, & cooler today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will continue to exit east of the Mid-South but we will be left with clouds, cooler temperatures, breezy and there could be a few light showers at times. Another front will approach next week and in between our pattern will stay mostly cloudy with a daily potential for a shower.
TODAY: Cloudy with a light shower possible and cool with northeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows near 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.
