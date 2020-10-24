Final weekend of early voting in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final weekend to cast an early ballot for the upcoming election.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office says more than 1.4 million Tennesseans have already done just that, including more than 219,000 voters in Shelby County.
But the push to get more voters to the polls is not over.
Various groups are working to get more people to the polls.
For instance, 100 Black Men of Memphis, along with more than a dozen other organizations, held a march to the polls in downtown Memphis on Friday.
“We are one of the most disenfranchised communities, so we need to continue to uplift ourselves by using our right to vote,” said Brent Hooks, a march organizer.
Young voters have historically been one of the least reliable voting blocks.
But efforts are underway to get them to the polls this year as well.
A group of students from Tennessee State University even filled a bus this weekend, so they could return home to cast a ballot in Shelby County.
It remains to be seen whether more voters, including more young voters, will in fact show up this year.
Bennie Smith, a Shelby County Election Commissioner, said early voting turnout numbers that have been released so far do not tell the whole story.
“If we pace the way people are voting, we will break records,” said Smith. “But if you look at the data, it’s not as record-breaking as you would think.”
Smith said the data shows the voters showing up to the polls are the voters who normally vote. They’re just voting early this year.
Early voting in Tennessee ends on Thursday.
For more information, including help finding your polling location, visit https://www.shelbyvote.com/
