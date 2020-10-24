Friday Football Fever: Week 10 match-ups and scores

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 23, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 11:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 10 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

Here's a breakdown of Week 10 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Lausanne vs Houston
    • Final score 21-15
  • PURE vs Briarcrest
    • Final score 29-8
  • Southaven vs Lewisburg
    • Final score 42-17
  • Hernando vs Horn Lake
    • Final score 16-14
  • St. Benedict vs M.U.S.
    • Final score 38-0
  • Munford vs Evangelical Christian School
    • Final score 28-6

