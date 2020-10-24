Friday Football Fever: Week 10 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 10 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!
Here’s a breakdown of Week 8 of Friday Football Fever:
- Lausanne vs Houston
- Final score 21-15
- PURE vs Briarcrest
- Final score 29-8
- Southaven vs Lewisburg
- Final score 42-17
- Hernando vs Horn Lake
- Final score 16-14
- St. Benedict vs M.U.S.
- Final score 38-0
- Munford vs Evangelical Christian School
- Final score 28-6
