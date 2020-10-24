Memphis Tigers ready for Temple Owls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everyone knows that one imperfection on the Memphis Tigers regular-season schedule from last year is going to be top of mind Saturday morning.
The Temple Owls came away with the controversial win over Memphis in Philly, ultimately decided by a catch. Or, no catch. We’ve all seen the play many, many times now. And we all know how it came out.
The catch disallowed on replay is in the past but, the sting of the two-point loss still lingers, despite the fact both these teams rosters are significantly different from a year ago.
Temple doesn’t bring in the same explosive offense the Tigers have seen in their previous opponents. UCF, SMU, and Arkansas State make up three of the top 11 offenses in the country. Temple has split two close games, a come from behind win last week over USF, and a loss to Navy.
Neither of those teams throw the ball nearly as much as some other AAC teams. But the Owls defense does rank first in passing yards allowed.
“They’ve got some good guys up front who can disrupt some things just running based defense," said Tigers Quarterback Brady White. "Not getting to exotic or blitzing a ton they’re just really good fundamentally sound players. Linebackers are downhill guys and then in the secondary, I think it just works together with those guys.”
Make no mistake, Temple will be a test for the Tigers offense.
The U of M “O” continues to look sharp even with key opt-outs like Damonte Coxie and Kenny Gainwell.
The Tigers are one of two NCAA DIV-1 teams that have players ranked in the top 15 nationally in passing, rushing and receiving yards per game.
White along with Running Back Rodrigues Clark and Tight End Sean Dykes are all among the nation’s offensive leaders.
Kickoff is Saturday for the Tigers and Temple at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl. You can also see it on ESPN-PLUS.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.