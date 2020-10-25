Brief sunshine Monday but mainly cloudy & slightly warmer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy and cool tonight and more clouds Monday. There may be some peeks of sunshine at times on Monday but skies will be mostly cloudy. A continued northerly flow will keep temperatures running well below average but we will be a slightly warmer. There will be several chances of rain especially mid-week with the current forecast track of Zeta.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light north wind and lows in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph and highs in the low to mid 60s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower and wind out of the northeast at 10-15. Lows will be in the lower 50s.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tropical Storm Zeta and the latest track from the National Hurricane Center brings the system into the Southeastern U.S. by Wednesday. If the current path stays the same then we can expect cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday morning along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 60s Wednesday night and in the upper 40s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
