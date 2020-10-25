Brief sunshine Monday but mainly cloudy & slightly warmer

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tropical Storm Zeta and the latest track from the National Hurricane Center brings the system into the Southeastern U.S. by Wednesday. If the current path stays the same then we can expect cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday morning along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 60s Wednesday night and in the upper 40s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.