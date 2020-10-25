Patchy morning drizzle followed by a cloudy & cool afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Patchy drizzle will be possible through morning and clouds are here to stay again today. A northerly flow will keep temperatures running well below average. It will be awhile before we get full sunshine as another system brings more clouds and rain chances to the Mid-South for a good portion of the week.
TODAY: Cloudy and cool with a light north wind and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light north wind and lows in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or isolated storm with a northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph and highs in the mid 60s.
THIS WEEK: Monday night and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm each day, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean and the latest track from the National Hurricane Center brings the system into the Southeastern U.S. by Wednesday. If the storm follows that track then we can expect cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 60s Wednesday night and near 50 Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.