SCHD: Over 7,500 residents in quarantine, 2,507 active cases in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department has identified 187 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours. More than 36,000 coronavirus cases and 563 deaths have been reported across the county since the start of the pandemic.
There were no additional deaths reported in Sunday’s update.
There are currently 2,507 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County with over 7,500 residents in quarantine.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 87% and ICU utilization is at 90% as of Thursday, October 22.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
