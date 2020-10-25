Suspect charged in Dyer County shooting death remains at large, TBI says

Terence Robinson (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 25, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 8:36 PM

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend shooting has resulted in a West Tennessee man being charged with murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Special Agents began investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Newbern. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers with the Newbern Police Department, along with deputies with the Dyer County Sherriff’s office, responded to a report of a shooting at a business located in the 100 block of Smith Street.

When they arrived, 49-year-old Robert Brandon was found dead.

During the course of the investigation, 32-year-old Terence Jamal Robinson was identified as the person responsible for Brandon’s death.

TBI agents obtained a warrant for Robinson, charging him with one count of first-degree murder.

Robinson is currently still at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

