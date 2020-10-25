Tropical Storm Zeta could have impacts on the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic season is Tropical Storm Zeta and it could have impacts on the Mid-South by mid week.
Right now the storm is stationary but will pick up speed on Monday. Zeta is expected to strengthen and make it’s first landfall on eastern Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun, Mexico.
It is expected to maintain category one strength and make a second landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday.
The remnants will track north and will spread rain across the Mid-South by Wednesday through Thursday morning with the biggest threat being the potential for heavy rain and flooding.
Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times on Wednesday. Rain will continue into Thursday morning but shouldn’t last all day based on the latest track.
Stay with the WMC First Alert Weather team as we monitor for changes in the track and intensity.
The end of the week and weekend looks to finally feature sunshine!
