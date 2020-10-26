Barrett sworn in as associate justice for US Supreme Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a late-night ceremony at the White House, Amy Coney Barrett celebrated as the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The ceremonial oath, administered by the court’s most senior, and perhaps most conservative member Justice Clarence Thomas.
She takes the officials oath, and her new job, Tuesday.
“The oath that I am solemnly taking tonight - means at its core - that I will do my job - without any fear or favor - that i will do so - independently of both political branches and my own preferences," said Barrett.
President Donald Trump celebrating a milestone, seating his third justice on the nine-person court.
“The American people put their trust in you and their faith in you," said Trump.
Republicans rushing the confirmation to seat Barrett ahead of the critical challenge to Obamacare, she should help cement a conservative majority for years to come. And play a key role in rulings ranging from abortion and gun law to LGBTQ rights.
Marsha Blackburn: “This shows that there is a place --- a seat at the table for women who come from the center and center-right," said Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.
“She is a brilliant woman full of grace. She is the mother I wish every child had," said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi.
“The American people will suffer the consequences of Judge Barrett’s far-right, out of the mainstream views - for generations,” said Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Amy Coney Barrett -- poised to take her place on the Supreme Court and in history.
