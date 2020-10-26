Best Life: Freelancers Beware! Protect your financial future

Artists, waitresses, and ridesharing drivers are nontraditional jobs that promote freedom and flexibility, but their downsides can cost you. A recent study from the Center for Retirement Research shows that three out of four U.S. workers ages 50 to 62 did not have an employer-provided retirement plan or health insurance, which will result in them having 26 percent less in their retirement income. “A company could be paying 100 percent of your health benefits, and that could be anywhere from 600 to 700 dollars a month,” said Stefanie Nicholson, a Career Coach of Employer Relations.