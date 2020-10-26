Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds and a few showers will be possible with a front nearby along with temperatures only rising into the upper 50s for most areas this afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon, but most of the area will not see any sun.
TODAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind northeast 10-15 mph.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tropical Storm Zeta will make landfall in Louisiana on Tuesday, which will bring rain into the Mid-South. The outer rain bands will arrive Tuesday night, but the heaviest rain will be on Wednesday. Some rain will linger into early Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 60s Wednesday night and in the upper 40s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Halloween night will be dry for trick or treaters.
