Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible

THIS WEEK: Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm, overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tropical Storm Zeta will make landfall in Louisiana on Tuesday, which will bring rain into the Mid-South. The outer rain bands will arrive Tuesday night, but the heaviest rain will be on Wednesday. Some rain will linger into early Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 60s Wednesday night and in the upper 40s Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.